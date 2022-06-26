Peshmerga come under rocket fire near Turkey's Zilkan base in Nineveh

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security sources reported that Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Nineveh province came under fire from Katyusha rockets on Sunday.

Kurdistan Region's Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD) said that at least four rockets were fired in the area that includes both Turkey's Zilkan military base and a Peshmerga position.

The statement indicated that two rockets landed near the Peshmerga forces' 2nd Regiment of the 112th Brigade, while the other two fell near a village not far from the Zilkan base.

The attack did not cause any casualties or material damage.

A security source told Kurdistan 24 that the rockets impacted around 2:45 pm, and "it was not clear whether the rockets were targeting the Peshmerga, especially since the area includes a camp where Turkish soldiers are stationed and an abandoned oil company."

The source added that the local security forces seized two rocket launchers between al-Zahraa neighborhood and Bashiqa northeast of Mosul. The rockets hit the foot of Mount Bashiqa, where the Turkish base is located.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Shiite armed groups believed affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have claimed responsibility for previous attacks targeting Zilkan.