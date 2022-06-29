Peshmerga reform discussed in high-level meeting with Western military advisors

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The importance of continuing the reform process and reorganizing the Peshmerga forces was underlined during a high-level meeting Wednesday between the Multi-National Military Advisory Group (MNAG), the Ministry of Peshmerga, and the partisan Unit 70 and Unit 80 forces of the Peshmerga.

Important meeting, attended by Peshmerga minister, chief of staff, @KRG_MOPE secretary General, with 70th & 80th forces commanders in the presence of coalition advisers to discuss the latest reform process, unifying #Peshmerga forces, command & control & military logistics. pic.twitter.com/0w9oFdCVMp — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) June 29, 2022

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that supports the project to establish a united Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Representatives from the four countries of the MNAG participated in the meeting.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) Unit 80 and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) Unit 70 have previously agreed to put their forces under the command of the Ministry of Peshmerga.

Ministry of Peshmerga Shoresh Ismail, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga Brigadier General Issa Ozeir, and ​​Ministry of Peshmerga Secretary-General Lieutenant Colonel Bakhtiar Mohammed Sadiq met with the MNAG on Wednesday.

Moreover, the meeting also included the commanders of the partisan units, Commander of Unit 80, Dr. Najat Ali, and Commander of Unit 70, Mustafa Chawrash.

According to the Ministry of Peshmerga, the meeting discussed strengthening the Peshmerga’s command and control and creating new unified divisions.

Ali and Chawrash agreed that steps should be taken to create divisions under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga.