Security

Peshmerga reform discussed in high-level meeting with Western military advisors

The meeting discussed strengthening the Peshmerga’s command and control and creating new unified divisions.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Ministry of Peshmerga met with military advisors to discuss Peshmerga reform on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
The Ministry of Peshmerga met with military advisors to discuss Peshmerga reform on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
Kurdistan Unit 70 Unit 80 Ministry of Peshmerga Peshmerga MNAG Peshmerga unification Mustafa Chawrash Dr Najat Ali Shoresh Ismail Issa Ozeir Bakhtiar Mohammed Sadiq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The importance of continuing the reform process and reorganizing the Peshmerga forces was underlined during a high-level meeting Wednesday between the Multi-National Military Advisory Group (MNAG), the Ministry of Peshmerga, and the partisan Unit 70 and Unit 80 forces of the Peshmerga. 

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that supports the project to establish a united Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). 

Representatives from the four countries of the MNAG participated in the meeting.

The Ministry of Peshmerga met with military advisors to discuss Peshmerga reform on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
The Ministry of Peshmerga met with military advisors to discuss Peshmerga reform on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)

The Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) Unit 80 and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) Unit 70 have previously agreed to put their forces under the command of the Ministry of Peshmerga.

Ministry of Peshmerga Shoresh Ismail, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga Brigadier General Issa Ozeir, and ​​Ministry of Peshmerga Secretary-General Lieutenant Colonel Bakhtiar Mohammed Sadiq met with the MNAG on Wednesday.

Moreover, the meeting also included the commanders of the partisan units, Commander of Unit 80, Dr. Najat Ali, and Commander of Unit 70, Mustafa Chawrash.

According to the Ministry of Peshmerga, the meeting discussed strengthening the Peshmerga’s command and control and creating new unified divisions.

Ali and Chawrash agreed that steps should be taken to create divisions under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive