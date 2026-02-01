Iran FM Signals Openness to Talks Amid US Tensions, Warns Against Miscalculations

“I am not concerned about war. What I am concerned about is miscalculations,” Araghchi said, adding that he believes US President Donald Trump is “wise enough to make the correct decision.”

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday told CNN that Tehran is not concerned about the prospect of war but remains wary of miscalculations, indicating that renewed negotiations with the United States remain possible under certain conditions.

“I am not concerned about war. What I am concerned about is miscalculations,” Araghchi said, adding that he believes US President Donald Trump is “wise enough to make the correct decision.”

Araghchi noted that Iran has lost trust in the United States as a negotiating partner but said regional intermediaries and friendly countries are working to rebuild confidence between the two sides. He added that another round of talks could take place if Washington adheres to what Trump has described as “a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there is no nuclear weapons.”

His remarks come amid heightened rhetoric between Tehran and Washington. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei recently accused the United States of seeking to dominate Iran, pointing to the country’s natural resources and strategic location.

“Iran possesses numerous attractions: its oil, gas, rich minerals, and geographic location are attractive. The US wants to seize control of this country just as they controlled it before,” Khamenei said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Trump said his administration remains in contact with Iran but warned of potential escalation if negotiations fail. Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, he said, “The plan is that [Iran is] talking to us, and we’ll see if we can do something. Otherwise, we’ll see what happens,” adding that a “big fleet” was heading to the region.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, as both sides signal contrasting approaches to diplomacy while leaving the door open to further dialogue.