Precautionary Curfews Imposed in Key Kurdish Cities Amid Sensitive Security Transition

Internal security forces announced daytime curfews in Hasakah and Qamishlo on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, 2026, citing the need to protect civilians and maintain stability amid ongoing security and political changes.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Internal security forces in the “Jazira Canton”, Western Kurdistan (Northeast Syria) have announced a temporary curfew in the cities of Hasakah and Qamishlo, citing the need to preserve public safety and stability amid a sensitive phase marked by security and political developments.

As northeastern Syria navigates a delicate period of security and political change, internal security forces have moved to impose a temporary curfew in Hasakah and Qamishlo, framing the decision as a precautionary measure to protect civilians and maintain order.

The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in the Jazira Canton decided to enforce a curfew in the cities of Hasakah and Qamishlo for a period of two days.

The decision was issued within the framework of efforts to safeguard security and stability and to ensure the safety of civilians during what the authorities described as a sensitive phase, as the region undergoes notable security and political shifts.

According to a statement released by the Internal Security Authority on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, the curfew in the city of Hasakah will be implemented on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, starting at 6:00 a.m. and remaining in effect until 6:00 p.m.

For the city of Qamishlo, the curfew has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, and will also run from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Asayish stressed the necessity for all residents to fully comply with the decision and adhere strictly to issued instructions, urging the public to cooperate with security forces.

The statement warned that anyone found violating the curfew would be subject to questioning and strict legal measures. The authority emphasized that the security step aims to create appropriate conditions for security forces to carry out their duties effectively in protecting the region and its residents.

The curfew comes as new details have emerged regarding a fourteen-point agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), recently published in full by al-Majalla Magazine. The agreement outlines a phased roadmap reshaping security, military, administrative, and economic governance in northeastern Syria.

The agreement includes a permanent ceasefire, the halting of arrest campaigns and raids, military redeployments in Hasakah and Qamishlo, and the integration of SDF forces into newly established military and security structures. It also provides for the integration of Asayish forces into the Syrian Ministry of Interior, the regulation of border crossings, the supervision of civilian institutions, and explicit provisions banning the entry of military forces into cities and towns, particularly Kurdish areas.

With security arrangements and institutional changes entering a critical phase, authorities say the temporary curfew in Hasakah and Qamishlo is intended to ensure calm, protect civilians, and allow security forces to manage the transition effectively.