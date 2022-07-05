Kurdistan Region president discuss Erbil-Baghdad issues with US Senator Lindsey Graham

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad with US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday.

Barzani received Graham and a top US delegation, consisting of the US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski, Commanding General of the US-led coalition against ISIS John W. Brennan, and a number of diplomats.

The officials discussed the current political developments in Iraq, particularly the Erbil-Baghdad issues, and ongoing efforts to resolve them, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Barzani said that resolving the issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq is “the key” to maintaining stability and solving the other issues in the country.

Barzani and Graham also discussed the resurgence of ISIS, describing it as a “real threat” to the security of both Iraq and Syria. They both stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the wider region.

Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s relations with neighboring countries and the wider region were also discussed.

The most substantial outstanding issue between Erbil and Baghdad is oil and gas management. Both are locked in a legal dispute over the constitutionality of the Kurdistan Region’s oil and gas sector.

Erbil vigorously defends the deals it signed with international oil companies, saying they do not contradict the Iraqi constitution.