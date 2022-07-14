'Friday's million-strong prayer gathering will be louder than any protest': Sadr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The planned gathering of one million people for prayers in Baghdad will be louder than any protest, Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr declared on Thursday.

"The voice of Friday's million prayers will be louder than any other protest," Sadr tweeted.

"The united Friday prayer is pure worship of God, so abide by the commands and order, and I will try to pray with you, or else I will send someone to represent me," he wrote.

"The choice is for the people, and I support them if they want to stand up for reform," he added.

Sadr is organizing a massive prayer gathering in Baghdad scheduled for July 15. On Monday, his office issued a statement outlining details and rules on how the prayer will be held and what the participants should do.

The regulations state that the Iraqi flag is the only flag allowed, and participants are not allowed carry weapons.

"The Friday million prayer is Sadr's way of pressuring the incoming Iraqi government; it is not a coup d’état," well-known Iraqi political analyst Tayseer Shari'a told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

According to Shari'a, Friday's gathering intends to pressure the political parties to nominate a prime minister that is not under the control of one political party and can respond to the rightful demands of the people, which include the provision of essential services.

The Iraqi political parties can't decide on a new prime minister and form the government without the approval of Sadr, regional, and international powers, Shari'a said.