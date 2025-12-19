Sweden Summons Iranian Envoy Amid Reports of Death Sentence for Swedish Citizen

Sweden protests Iran’s reported death sentence for a Swedish citizen, emphasizing opposition to capital punishment.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Sweden on Friday formally summoned Iran’s ambassador following reports that a Swedish citizen has been sentenced to death in Iran, signaling heightened diplomatic tensions over Tehran’s treatment of dual nationals accused of espionage. The move underscores Sweden’s firm opposition to capital punishment and its concern over the welfare of its citizen abroad.

At a press conference, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized the country’s clear and longstanding stance against the death penalty.

“Sweden and the EU’s position on the death penalty is very clear. We always oppose it. Everywhere and regardless of circumstances, and this is well known. On Wednesday, the foreign ministry therefore summoned Iran's ambassador to convey our protests against the sentence,” Malmer Stenergard stated, while noting that the reports of the death sentence had not yet been independently confirmed.

The developments follow the confirmed imprisonment of a Swedish man in Iran, first reported by the Sweden Herald on December 16, 2025.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the man holds both Swedish and Iranian citizenship and has been detained since last summer. Iranian authorities accuse him of espionage, allegedly conducted on behalf of Israel during the Twelve-Day War with Israel in June.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Tehran are in contact with relatives. The man is represented by a legal representative,” Malmer Stenergard said in a written statement, as reported by the Sweden Herald, noting that, “Out of consideration for consular confidentiality and in order not to complicate our work, we will not go into further details."

Iranian authorities, which do not recognize dual citizenship, treat proceedings against individuals holding Iranian passports as internal legal matters.

According to Iran’s judiciary, the Swedish citizen received Swedish nationality in 2020, years before his arrest. Since October, Iran has escalated penalties for individuals convicted of spying for Israel or the United States, a measure reportedly tightened in the wake of the Twelve-Day War. Several individuals accused of such offenses have already been executed, reflecting the hardening of Iran’s legal approach to alleged espionage cases.

The Swedish government has underscored the challenge posed by Iran’s refusal to recognize dual citizenship.

While Sweden and other Western nations insist on consular access and protections for their nationals, Tehran maintains that individuals with Iranian passports are subject to domestic law, limiting foreign intervention.

Malmer Stenergard’s recent summoning of the Iranian envoy reflects Sweden’s insistence on diplomatic engagement to protect its citizen while publicly denouncing the use of the death penalty.

The man’s detention has raised concerns over human rights and due process. International observers note that espionage charges in Iran are frequently broad and politically sensitive, particularly when tied to conflicts involving Israel or the United States.

The timing of the arrest—following the 12-Day War—adds to the perception that the case is part of a broader crackdown on individuals suspected of collaboration with foreign powers.

Sweden’s actions align with broader European Union policies condemning capital punishment and seeking assurances for the fair treatment of citizens abroad. While the EU has consistently opposed the death penalty “everywhere and regardless of circumstances,” cases involving dual nationals in Iran continue to strain diplomatic channels, complicating efforts to secure consular access or mitigate sentences.

Analysts caution that Sweden’s protest may have limited immediate effect on Tehran’s legal process, but it signals a clear diplomatic stance that could influence future EU-Iran relations. The case also highlights ongoing challenges for Western governments in navigating legal systems where domestic law is asserted over international norms and citizenship rights.

As of Friday, the Swedish government has not received formal confirmation of a death sentence. However, officials are actively monitoring developments, maintaining contact with the detained individual’s family, and exploring all available diplomatic avenues.