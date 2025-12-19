PM Barzani Congratulates Barham Salih on Election as UNHCR Chief

In his message, Prime Minister Barzani extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to Salih as he assumes the leadership of one of the world’s most important humanitarian agencies, expressing confidence in his ability to succeed in the role.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday sent a congratulatory letter to Barham Salih following his election as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In his message, Prime Minister Barzani extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to Salih as he assumes the leadership of one of the world’s most important humanitarian agencies, expressing confidence in his ability to succeed in the role.

“I am delighted that a Kurdish personage has taken up this important role,” Barzani said, adding that he is confident Salih will continue to excel in carrying out his responsibilities at the international level.

The prime minister also reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) full support for Salih in his new position and described his appointment as a source of pride and a positive reflection of Kurdish leadership on the global stage.

Salih’s election comes at a time of mounting global displacement crises, placing him at the forefront of international efforts to protect refugees and displaced populations worldwide.

Barham Salih (born September 12, 1960) is a Kurdish politician who served as the 8th President of Iraq from 2018 to 2022. In December 2025, he was elected as the next UNHCR, with his five-year term set to begin on January 1, 2026.

He is the first person from the Middle East to lead the agency since the late 1970s and the first former refugee to occupy this position.