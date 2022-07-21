Kurdistan Region to access 5G internet services by end of 2022: Minister 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The people of the Kurdistan Region will have access to 5G internet service by the end of the year, the minister of transport told the government media.

Two telecommunication companies are currently contracted to provide the latest internet technology to the Kurdistan Region, Minister of Transport and Communications Ano Jawhar Abdoka told the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) media department.

“The infrastructure has been established to provide the [internet] service, which will be available by the end of 2022,” Abdoka added.

The minister made the remarks during a televised speech on the achievements of his ministry aired by government media to mark the third anniversary of the KRG’s ninth cabinet, which was inaugurated in July 2019.

5G internet has unprecedented speed and lower latency. It is anticipated to transform all sectors through increased connectivity. A number of Middle Eastern countries have already gotten 5G internet, including the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the Jeddah Security and Development Summit held last week in Saudi Arabia, American and Saudi officials agreed to cooperate in improving the 5G and 6G internet services together.