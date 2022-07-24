‘Iraq needs oil and gas and revenue-sharing laws’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed that Iraq requires oil and gas and revenue-sharing laws during his meeting with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammed Al-Halbousi on Saturday.

“Iraq needs oil and gas and revenue-sharing laws,” Barzani tweeted following their meeting. “It was promised nearly two decades ago to solve Erbil-Baghdad disputes and bring about citizen security across the country.”

— Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) July 23, 2022

Prime Minister Barzani urged Halbousi to work with all the blocs to introduce the relevant bills.

“Fruitful talks with Speaker @AlHaLboosii,” Barzani tweeted.

Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is always ready to work out permanent solutions to problems through dialogue, provided those solutions protect and uphold the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights.

Al-Siyada alliance leader Khamis Khanjar also attended the meeting. The three officials discussed the latest Baghdad-Erbil relations and emphasized solving the problems based on the constitution.

Halbousi said Iraq has an opportunity to resolve the problems with the oil and gas dossier by legislating the federal oil and gas law.

Barzani visited Baghdad on Saturday to hold talks with top Iraqi officials. He met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and President of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zeidan.

The visit focused on finding a constitutional solution to the outstanding problems between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Government of Iraq, the foremost of which is the oil and gas dossier.

Kadhimi’s initiative to hold talks with Barzani follows Barzani’s letter to US President Joe Biden on these problems.