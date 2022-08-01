Assyrian fighter killed by Turkish drone: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media centre of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday confirmed the death of an Assyrian fighter during a Turkish drone strike on July 25.

The SDF Media Centre said that Assyrian Qais Barkho Slevia, originally from the Iraqi city of Mosul was killed in a village in Tal Abyad.

“Our martyr spent a long time fighting terrorism, and he participated in most campaigns against ISIS,” the SDF said.

The SDF also said that the Assyrian fighter confronted attacks by Turkish-backed groups on the frontlines with the Syrian National Army.

Moreover, three other SDF fighters were killed this month, including Ahmed Hamid al-Hanish in Deir al-Zor, Jarnas Hasakah near Tal Tamr by Turkish artillery, and Mohammed Hassan Shaman.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi last week called on the US-led coalition to make greater efforts to stop Turkish drone attacks.

Also last Thursday, four members of the Asayish were killed in a Turkish drone strike in Ain Issa in Syria’s Raqqa governorate.

Abdi in a statement on Thursday said that since July 20, Turkish drones have killed nine SDF fighters, four Asayish members, and 13 civilians.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price last week underlined that the US is against a new Turkish offensive, but did not confirm if the US would stop Turkish drone strikes.