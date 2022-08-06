Four Turkish soldiers injured in artillery attack in Afrin: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four Turkish soldiers were injured by an artillery attack on a Turkish base in the countryside of Afrin, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Saturday.

The artillery shells were fired on the perimeter of a Turkish base in the Anab village in Turkish-occupied Afrin.

The SOHR report said the artillery shells fired from areas where both Kurdish and regime forces are deployed in Aleppo countryside.

After the incident, Turkish forces and Turkish-backed rebels responded by shelling villages in Afrin's Sheran district.

Turkey and its Syrian militia proxies occupied Afrin in early 2018 in Operation Olive Branch.

Thousands of displaced Kurds by the operation still live in displacement camps near Tal Rifaat in northern Aleppo.

Since 2018 Afrin has been plagued by regular bomb and rocket attacks.

Turkey and Turkish-backed groups have also regularly bombed areas in northern Aleppo.

Read More: Turkey ready to attack Tal Rifaat and Manbij: Erdogan

Turkey has threatened since May to launch a new operation near Tal Rifaat and Manbij that could displace civilians again.