Turkish soldier killed during operations in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s defense ministry announced on Monday that one of its soldiers has been killed during the country’s ongoing operations in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement.

This is the second Turkish soldier that has been killed this week in the Claw-Lock operations launched in April against Turkey’s nemesis, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), in the mountainous areas of Iraq’s Kurdish region and southeast of Turkey.

Halil Koch was killed on Monday, according to the ministry’s statement.

The warring sides regularly release exaggerated causality figures of each other. The Kurdistan 24 has not been able to independently verify the death tolls.

Having been engaged in a bloody conflict since the mid-1980s, Turkey and PKK have mostly intensified their fighting in the border areas between Turkey and Iraq.

Kurdish local officials regularly warn of collateral damages as a result of the fighting.

On July 20, an artillery shelling killed at least nine Arab tourists in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province and wounded more than 30 civilians. Baghdad blamed Ankara for the attack.

In addition to its operations, Turkey regularly conducts airstrikes via drones, targeting alleged members of the Kurdish militants in the urban areas of the Region.