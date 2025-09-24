Kurdistan24 Exclusive: Kurdish Ambassador Berivan Doski Highlights Role of Diaspora in Belgium

In an exclusive interview, Kurdish Ambassador Berivan Doski emphasized the Kurdish diaspora's role as a cultural bridge and highlighted her work managing relations with the EU and NATO. She urged expatriates to represent Iraq's diverse communities.

37 minutes ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24’s Europe correspondent Barzan Hassan, Berivan Doski, the newly appointed Iraqi ambassador to Belgium, emphasized the importance of Kurdish identity, cultural bridges, and the evolving diplomatic relations between Iraq and European institutions.

Introducing herself, Doski reflected on her personal journey and professional background. “My name is Berivan Doski. I was born in Duhok. I am now an ambassador, serving as Iraq’s envoy here in Belgium. I have worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 18 years,” she said.

Recalling her family’s past, she noted, “In the mid-1980s, we were Peshmerga until 1989, and afterwards we were in the mountains. We are Kurds. I am a Kurd. Of course, we may have different perspectives, different approaches, different understandings, but that is why our relationship is very strong, both at the Iraqi level and personally as Kurds.”

Ambassador Doski underlined the scope of her mission in Brussels. “Here, we maintain trusted relations with Belgium, Luxembourg, the European Union, and NATO. We have ongoing files with each of them that we manage. These files move from one country to another depending on our relations and the mutual interests between both sides,” she explained.

She also highlighted the consular services offered to Iraqis living abroad. “We have a consular section here to provide services to Iraqi citizens of all communities. There are many Iraqis living abroad—from Kurds, Arabs, and others,” she said, stressing the importance of unity among Iraq’s diverse communities.

Addressing the large Iraqi and Kurdish diaspora in Belgium, Doski delivered a heartfelt message. “As long as our people can, they should make use of this opportunity here, and they should represent themselves abroad. Later on, they themselves will become a cultural bridge, a bridge of enlightenment, and a bridge of knowledge between societies here and Iraqi society with all its components—Kurds and Arabs—so that they can make the most of this opportunity,” she affirmed.

Kurdish House in Brussels: A Symbol of Cultural Continuity

Her remarks echo the legacy of the Kurdish House in Brussels, founded in 1996 by Belgian activist Peter Geyrits. He established the institution as both a cultural and political hub for the Kurdish community. Over the decades, it has served as a platform for intellectual, artistic, and civic activities, while playing a crucial role in teaching Kurdish children their mother tongue and preserving Kurdish language and heritage. It also provided vital support for Kurdish refugees as they integrated into Belgian society.

Today, the Kurdish House is led by Parwin Jamil Pasha, Geyrits’ widow, who has continued its mission, ensuring that it remains a living symbol of his vision and the enduring resilience of the Kurdish diaspora.

Belgium has long been a friend of the Kurdistan Region. In 2021, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Jan Jambon, Minister-President of Flanders, during a visit to Brussels. Jambon declared, “We always receive the KRG as friends. Friends are there to help each other,” while recalling his own visit to Erbil during his tenure as Belgium’s Interior Minister. Such gestures reflect the warmth of Kurdish-Belgian relations and the spirit of solidarity that continues to shape their partnership.

Ambassador Doski’s appointment signals not only Iraq’s strengthened representation in Brussels but also the continued visibility of Kurdish voices within international diplomacy. By stressing the role of diaspora communities as bridges of culture and knowledge, she underscored how Kurdish and Iraqi identities abroad can serve as tools of dialogue, integration, and mutual understanding between Europe and the Middle East.