KDP Vice President Masrour Barzani Meets KDP Women Leaders, Reaffirms Support for Greater Role in Party

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Vice President Masrour Barzani met on Wednesday with members of the central committee and the commission of the first Kurdistan Women’s Conference to review the progress made since the landmark gathering earlier this year.

The discussions focused on the implementation of the conference’s recommendations and new initiatives aimed at further developing women’s leadership and capabilities within the party. KDP Vice President commended the significant and active role women have been playing across KDP institutions and in public life throughout the Kurdistan Region.

He reiterated his full support for enhancing women’s roles in society, stressing the importance of promoting their abilities, ensuring equal opportunities, and expanding their participation in management and decision-making positions. He also underlined the KDP’s commitment to combating all forms of discrimination against women.

The first Kurdistan Women’s Conference, held in April under the theme “Building the Future with Our Strength,” was a milestone event that brought together party leaders, policymakers, and activists to highlight women’s contributions and challenges. The conference was marked by an impassioned speech from President Masoud Barzani, who emphasized that empowering women is essential for building a stronger and more inclusive Kurdistan.

Wednesday’s meeting reflected the party’s ongoing efforts to translate those commitments into concrete actions, ensuring that women’s voices remain central to shaping both the KDP and the wider Kurdistan Region.