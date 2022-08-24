PM Barzani receives new US Consul General to Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday receive the newly inaugurated US Consul General to Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr., according to a statement.

Barzani extended his appreciation for the “continued US support” to Kurdistan Region and reiterated Iraq’s semi-autonomous region’s willingness to develop bilateral ties, according to a press release published by the prime minister's office.

He extended his congratulations to the US diplomat on his new endeavor, wishing him success.

The US official, in return, expressed his country’s willingness to further develop the bilateral ties in all sectors with Kurdistan Region, according to the statement.

They also discussed the ongoing reforms of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet in economic diversification as well as supporting investment and the private sector.

The American official has recently been appointed as the country’s chief diplomat in the Region, replacing his predecessor, Robert Palladino.

Hicks Jr. met with President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party on Monday in Erbil, where they discussed similar topics.

Earlier Monday, the diplomat was received by the interim head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Rebar Ahmed, in Erbil.

He had previously served as Senior Advisor to the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the US State Department. He also served as a Foreign Policy Advisor for the multi-national US-led military coalition in Africa.