‘Three PKK fighters were killed in Kurdistan Region’: Turkish MIT

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters were killed in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) stated on Monday.

“The Turkish MIT announced that in a military operation, they neutralized three PKK fighters in Khalifan district in the northern Soran administration of capital Erbil,” said the Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency.

MIT’s statement mentioned that one of the killed PKK fighters is Vidat Aksaj, known as Shahan.

“He previously worked underground for the PKK and later, in 2015, went to the mountains. He received training on terrorism and bombs and was a member of the PKK’s assassination team,” said MIT.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said that an unidentified drone targeted a detachment of PKK fighters in the Balisan Valley on Monday evening.

Two days after the incident, on September 7, 2022, the PKK said in a statement that five of its fighters were targeted on the Khalifan border, revealing that three of them were killed and two others were wounded.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with PKK fighters in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“The Turkish soldiers, Savash Burlo and Harun Yildrim were killed and four others wounded in clashes with PKK fighters,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The attack is part of the land and air military Operation Claw-Lock that the Turkish army announced on April 18, 2022, against PKK bases and headquarters in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Last week, the Turkish defense ministry also announced that a military helicopter of the Turkish armed forces crashed during Operation Claw-Lock against the PKK.

“Seven out of eight soldiers have been reduced from the crashed Sikorsky-type helicopter that had to make a hard landing,” the ministry said without elaborating further details on the fate of the remaining soldier.

Operation Claw-Lock has been targeting positions of the PKK inside the Kurdistan Region. However, the ministry did not disclose the crash site of the helicopter.