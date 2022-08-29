‘PKK can’t fight Turkish forces, vacates Kurdistan territories for Turkish troops’: Peshmerga Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) cannot fight the Turkish forces and constantly vacates the border areas of the Kurdistan Region for the Turkish troops, and the Turkish forces follow them, said the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga on Sunday.

“If there is a conflict between Turkey and the PKK, the battlefield must be inside Turkey,” read a statement by the office of the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga.

The Peshmerga Ministry's Chief of Staff has asked the PKK, “what right do they have to be on Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) territory and to attract Turkish forces? Why don't they return to Turkey, creating threats and headaches for the Kurdish people?”

“The Kurdistan Region is a constitutional and political entity and the product of the struggle and sacrifices of the Kurdish people,” read the statement. “Since the establishment of the Kurdistan Region, the PKK has always been a source of threat and headache for the people of the Kurdistan Region and has unjustly prevented the reconstruction of hundreds of villages.”

The Peshmerga Ministry’s statement came in response to rumors spread by the PKK media against the Peshmerga forces.

“For several days, the PKK-affiliated media have once again launched a misleading campaign against the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces, claiming that the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces in the mountains of Amedi and Zab have paved the way for the Turkish army to fight against PKK fighters,” read the statement.

In a related development, a member of the PKK-affiliated Tavgari Azadi party was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in front of his house in the Kifri district of Sulaimani province, the local police confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

Suhail Khurshid, known as Mamosta Shamal, was a Tavgari Azadi’s leadership council member. He was shot four times by an assailant, Garmiyan Police told Kurdistan 24.

