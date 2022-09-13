‘We try to build a solid economic infrastructure in Kurdistan’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – We try to build a solid economic infrastructure in Kurdistan that will be noticed soon, said Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday.

“We are trying to build a strong economic infrastructure in Kurdistan,” said Barzani in a speech at Ayloul school. “What we have tried to do in the past two years may not have been seen much, but it has been an infrastructure that will soon bear fruit.”

Barzani stated, “the goal is to have an economy that can create jobs because every citizen expects to succeed and create a better life for themselves and the next generation."

Prime Minister Barzani rang the bell of the new school year at Ayloul School in the Bardarash district of Dohuk province, where he delivered a speech congratulating the students on the start of a new school year.

“We have faced many crises in the past two years, but despite these crises, we have been able to persevere and stand on our own feet,” said Barzani. “I would like to thank Kurdistan citizens, especially the teachers, for continuing and resisting all life’s difficulties.”

Barzani affirmed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has not hesitated “and will not hesitate” to solve the existing problems, underlining that “this is a long process, and we may not be able to solve all the problems overnight.”

"We have tried to build or renovate several new schools, and the government has done its duty in this regard, and here I must thank the private sector for helping the government build some of these schools,” said the prime minister. “I hope they will continue to help the government and provide a better environment for students.”

He mentioned that the KRG had launched a campaign to raise awareness among citizens for the love of the country and the high values of our society, so the citizens pay more attention to these values.

"You, dear students, are the future of our country,” said Barzani. “The teachers did not allow the learning process to be disrupted despite the country’s difficulties.”

“We will do what we can to improve the livelihood of teachers and provide a better environment for students,” he concluded.