KRG Reports Major Progress in Education: New Schools and Expanded Higher Education

Under Masrour Barzani’s premiership, over 2,300 schools have been built or renovated, with tuition reductions expanding access for thousands of students across Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Since the formation of the ninth cabinet, under Masrour Barzani’s premiership, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has made significant strides in advancing education across the region, establishing 239 new schools and renovating 2,114 existing ones in cities throughout Kurdistan. The initiatives reflect the cabinet’s long-term commitment to improving the quality and accessibility of education at all levels.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has repeatedly emphasized that the government will continue to support the Ministry of Education in developing modern learning facilities, expanding school infrastructure, and implementing policies to enhance both traditional and digital education.

New Schools and Renovations

Under the current cabinet, the KRG’s achievements in primary and secondary education include:

- New schools built: 239

- Additional classrooms added: 629

- Existing schools renovated: 2,114

- Ongoing projects: 14 schools and kindergartens under construction

- Children enrolled in new schools: 33,300

These developments aim to expand access to education while providing safe, modern, and stimulating learning environments for students.

Advancing Higher Education

Higher education has been another key focus, with the cabinet seeking to create more opportunities for academic advancement and establish new centers of learning:

- New universities: 2

- New colleges and institutes: 21

- New scientific departments: 143

The KRG has also worked to ensure that educational expansion translates into increased opportunities for students across the region, improving both quality and accessibility.

Reducing Tuition and Expanding Support

To alleviate financial burdens on families and encourage broader participation, the KRG has implemented several measures to reduce tuition costs and provide support for various groups:

100% tuition coverage:

- Master’s programs for top-ranking university students

- Students with outstanding performance in national examinations

- Children of political prisoners

- Children of Peshmerga personnel, including parallel and evening classes

Partial tuition reductions:

- 5–20% discounts at private universities and institutes

- 45% reduction for parallel and evening programs, 50% for siblings from the same family

- 10–25% reduction at private schools (as of 2020)

- A Long-Term Vision for Education

The KRG’s comprehensive approach reflects a commitment not only to physical infrastructure but also to improving the overall educational system, including digitalization and modern teaching methods.

By expanding access, renovating schools, and reducing tuition barriers, the government aims to create a more inclusive and knowledge-driven society that equips future generations with the skills needed for Kurdistan’s continued growth and development.

On Wednesday, during a new school inauguration, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that these efforts are part of a sustained vision to ensure that “the country’s future is in safe hands,” empowering youth through high-quality education and preparing them to contribute meaningfully to Kurdistan’s social and economic progress.

The prime minister stressed that the KRG’s support for education extends beyond infrastructure, highlighting the government’s efforts to promote digitalization and modern learning systems.

He reaffirmed that through these initiatives, the standard of education in Kurdistan will continue to rise, adding that the government’s focus on both traditional and digital methods aims to create a knowledge-based society capable of innovation and long-term growth.

Expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Education and all teachers, Barzani commended their tireless work to improve the quality of learning across the region.