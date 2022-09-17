US Iran Envoy calls for accountability for death of Mahsa Amini

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Friday called on Iran to end violence against women, after the suspicious death of the 22-year old Kurdish woman Mahsa Zhina Amini following her arrest and alleged torture by the morality police in Tehran.

Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained in custody for an “improper” hijab is appalling. Our thoughts are with her family. Iran must end its violence against women for exercising their fundamental rights. Those responsible for her death should be held accountable #مهسا_امینی — Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley (@USEnvoyIran) September 16, 2022

“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained in custody for an “improper” hijab is appalling,” he said in a tweet.

“Our thoughts are with her family. Iran must end its violence against women for exercising their fundamental rights. Those responsible for her death should be held accountable,” he added.

The 22-year old Mahsa Zhina Amini was originally from the Saqqez in the Kurdistan province, and was visiting Tehran with her family to visit relatives and friends.

According to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, Amini was arrested on 13 September in Tehran for having worn the hijab “inappropriately” and was beaten by the morality police on the way to a detention facility.

She later died at the intensive care unit Kasra Hospital in Tehran on 16 September, sparking wide outrage and protests in Iran.

Amnesty International on Friday said the “he circumstances leading to the suspicious death in custody of 22-year-old young woman Mahsa Amini, which include allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in custody, must be criminally investigated.”

“The so-called “morality police” in Tehran arbitrarily arrested her 3 days before her death while enforcing the country’s abusive, degrading and discriminatory forced veiling laws. All agents and officials responsible must face justice.”

The Tehran police released a video through Iran’s semi-official state media, suggesting Amini lost her life due to illness, and was not beaten.

Amini’s family relative told the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, however, that she was beaten inside a morality police van.

“She did not have a history of [life-threatening] illnesses, the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for her death,” the relative said.

The Iranian authorities have launched an investigation into her death.

Mahsa Amin's aunt told Kurdistan24 that her body will arrive in Saqqez today and be buried there.

A large demonstration is expected to be held in Iranian Kurdistan to protest against her suspicious death.