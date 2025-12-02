UN Envoy Urges Swift Formation of New Government of Iraq and Kurdistan Region

Speaking during a session of the UN Security Council, Hassan said, “I urge the prompt establishment of a new government of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mohamed Hassan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), on Tuesday called for the rapid formation of a new government in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, stressing that such a step is essential to resolving longstanding disputes and strengthening relations between Baghdad and Erbil.

Hassan highlighted ongoing humanitarian challenges, noting that Iraq still hosts nearly one million internally displaced persons, including more than 100,000 Yezidis from Sinjar who remain in camps 11 years after the ISIS onslaught. While acknowledging Iraq’s progress in overcoming internal conflict, he said that significant security and economic issues continue to hinder stability.

He expressed particular concern over repeated attacks on Iraqi infrastructure, especially the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region. He urged an immediate end to such assaults and called for accountability for those responsible.

Hassan also stressed the Iraqi government’s responsibility to uphold human rights, including the rights of youth, women, and minority communities, as well as the protection of freedom of expression. He further urged leaders to safeguard girls’ rights and prevent early marriage as the country moves toward a new phase of development.

Although UNAMI’s mandate is set to conclude early next year, Hassan assured that cooperation between Iraq and the United Nations will continue. He said a new stage of partnership will focus on reconstruction and support in key areas such as the economy, climate action, human rights, and refugee issues.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) announced on Monday that the UN Security Council will convene on Tuesday for a session dedicated to the latest developments in Iraq.

The UN Security Council holds regular briefings on Iraq as part of its oversight of UNAMI, established in 2003 to assist the country during its post-conflict transition. Over the years, the mission’s mandate evolved to include support for political reconciliation, electoral assistance, humanitarian coordination, and human rights monitoring.