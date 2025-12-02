Former Turkish Parliament Speaker Praises President Barzani’s Participation in Sirnak Symposium

Arinc described President Barzani’s participation as a “positive and meaningful step.”

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Former Turkish Parliament Speaker Bulent Arinc, a founding member of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), has voiced strong support for President Masoud Barzani’s attendance at the International Mullah Jaziri Symposium held in Sirnak.

Arinc described President Barzani’s participation as a “positive and meaningful step,” commending the event’s high-level organization, which brought together the Deputy Interior Minister, the Sirnak governor, former and current AK Party lawmakers, as well as prominent scholars.

Arinc said many critics lack a true understanding of President Barzani and often misinterpret official interactions with him. He stressed the importance of viewing Barzani’s role and message in their proper context.

Arinc also underscored the significance of the symposium itself, noting that Mullah Jaziri—an influential scholar, poet, and thinker of the Ottoman era (1567–1640)—should be remembered accurately and respectfully.

He added that the gathering, along with the widespread enthusiasm it sparked in the region, could mark an important turning point. According to Arinc, President Barzani delivered a key message during his speech, particularly regarding the peace process and the current political climate, making the event even more noteworthy.