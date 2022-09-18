Turkish forces continue to bomb Kobani countryside

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish forces on Sunday morning bombed the countryside of Kobani, causing material damage, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday.

The shelling hit the Qarmug village in the eastern countryside of Kobani, causing material damage.

The SDF on Sunday in a statement also said Turkey and it's affiliated groups bombed villages in the countryside Tal Abyad and Ain Issa.

Also on Saturday, Turkish troops fired artillery shells on Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in Zor Maghar village, west of Kobani in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, leaving no casualties.

Since April, the Turkish army and Turkish-backed forces intensified their shelling of areas under SDF control.

Turkey also increased drone attacks in northern Syria.

On September 16, a Turkish drone strike near a Syrian army base in Ain Issa killed five fighters.

SOHR reported on Sunday that the SDF arrested nearly 60 people, including regime soldiers over the Turkish drone attack, to investigate the incident.

The goal of the SDF is to “identify the collaborator with Turkish intelligence who send coordinates and SDF military positions to Turkey.”