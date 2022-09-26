Politics

100 deported Syrians from Turkey arrive in northeast Syria

“Our SDF fighters received them and provided them with relief support and first aid."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
100 Syrians returned to northeast Syria after being deported from Turkey (Photo: Screenshot SDF video)
100 Syrians returned to northeast Syria after being deported from Turkey (Photo: Screenshot SDF video)
Syria Turkey Syrian refugees CHP AKP

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – 100 Syrians who were deported by Turkey on Sunday arrived in northeast Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

“Our SDF fighters received them and provided them with relief support and first aid,” Farhad Shami, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, tweeted on Monday.

The pro-Turkish government paper Daily Sabah reported in late July that Turkey has forced 20,514 Syrian nationals to leave the country since 2016 “on the grounds of disrupting public order and social peace.”

According to the UNHCR, Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees along with close to 320,000 persons of concern from other nationalities.

But with the worsening economic conditions in Turkey and the rise of a new Turkish nationalist anti-immigration party, the large number of Syrian refugees have become more unwelcome in Turkey.

The tolerant refugee policy of Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was seen as one of the reasons it lost the cities of Istanbul and Ankara in the March 2019 local elections to the Republican People's Party (CHP) opposition. 

The CHP has also argued for a more hardline policy toward Syrian refugees in Turkey. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive