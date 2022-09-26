100 deported Syrians from Turkey arrive in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – 100 Syrians who were deported by Turkey on Sunday arrived in northeast Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

100 سوري من الذين أبعدتهم سلطات الاحتلال التركي وصلوا إلى مناطقنا الآمنة في شمال وشرق سوريا، مقاتلونا #SDF كانوا باستقبالهم وقدموا لهم المساعدات الإغاثية والإسعافات الأولية، الضرب والتعذيب التي تعرض لها هؤلاء على يد جنود الاحتلال كافية لسقوط كافة الأقنعة التي يتبجح بها الاحتلال.. pic.twitter.com/7ANlHKdVNt — Farhad Shami (@farhad_shami) September 25, 2022

“Our SDF fighters received them and provided them with relief support and first aid,” Farhad Shami, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, tweeted on Monday.

The pro-Turkish government paper Daily Sabah reported in late July that Turkey has forced 20,514 Syrian nationals to leave the country since 2016 “on the grounds of disrupting public order and social peace.”

According to the UNHCR, Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees along with close to 320,000 persons of concern from other nationalities.

But with the worsening economic conditions in Turkey and the rise of a new Turkish nationalist anti-immigration party, the large number of Syrian refugees have become more unwelcome in Turkey.

The tolerant refugee policy of Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was seen as one of the reasons it lost the cities of Istanbul and Ankara in the March 2019 local elections to the Republican People's Party (CHP) opposition.

The CHP has also argued for a more hardline policy toward Syrian refugees in Turkey.