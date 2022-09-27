Canada imposes sanctions for those responsible for death of Zhina Amini

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced that Canada will sanction those responsible for the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa (Zhina) Amini.

Following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian regime has been cracking down brutally on protesters, particularly women. In response, we’ll sanction dozens of individuals and entities – including Iran’s so-called “morality police.” pic.twitter.com/fr8ZAPWAUM — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 27, 2022

“We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again. Now we see it with the death of Masha Amini and the crackdown on protests,” he said.

“To the women in Iran who are protesting and to those who are supporting you: We stand with you,” he added.

“We join our voices, the voices of all Canadians, to the millions of people around the world, demanding that the Iranian government listen to their people and their repression of freedoms and rights and let women and all Iranians live their lives and express themselves peacefully,” he stated.

Therefore, he announced that Canada will “implement sanctions on dozens of individuals and entities, including Iran's so-called morality police.”

Moreover, he also said Canada is also looking for justice of the families of the (Canadian) victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 that was shot down on January 8, 2020.

"The Iranian regime refuses to be hold accountable," he said. "We will stop at nothing to ensure that this regime is held to account and we will support the families until justice is served."

Although Iran first denied any responsibility, Iran’s military admitted it had accidentally shot down the Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers. At least 57 Canadians were killed.

The incident occurred hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles on Iraqi bases that house American troops, in revenge for the killing of Qasim Soleimani, a general of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force in Jan. 2020.

Canada has no relations with Iran and severed its diplomatic ties with Tehran in September 2012, recalling its diplomats and closing its embassy.