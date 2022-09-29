Germany to push EU for sanctions over death of Jina Amini

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday on Twitter said she was pushing the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran for violent repressing protests that erupted after the death of the 22-year old Jina (Mahsa) Amini.

Baerbock said Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador and that they made it clear in the human rights council that Iran must “stop their brutal actions immediately. Not only the death of Jina Masha Amini, but also that of the many demonstrators.”

She added that she will do everything to push the EU to push for sanctions against those in Iran who “beat women to death” and shoot protesters “in the name of religion”.

The German Federal Foreign Office on Wednesday condemned Wednesday’s Iranian attacks against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region and said they view “Iran's attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq against the background of the domestic political protests in Iran with great concern.”

Germany rejected attempts by Iran to blame the cause of the protests in Iran on a neighboring country.

The Iranian attacks come as protests in Iran over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa (Jina) Amini are ongoing in more than 90 Iranian cities, including Iranian Kurdistan. Over 70 t0 80 protesters were killed.

Also the German Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance Luise Amtsberg in a statement focused on the protesters in Iran "are demonstrating against the massive restrictions to women’s rights, against the violation of the freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly, against tyranny, the death penalty and extrajudicial executions, and against torture, enforced disappearances and systematic impunity."