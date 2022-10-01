Politics

Iranian Kurds go on strike to protest IRGC attacks on Kurdistan Region

A coordinated strike took place in cities in Iranian Kurdistan on Saturday.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Several cities in Iranian Kurdistan went on strike on Saturday (Photo: Hengaw).
Kurdistan Iranian Kurdistan Iran Jina Amini Mahsa (Zhina) Amini

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A coordinated strike took place in cities in Iranian Kurdistan on Saturday in response to Wednesday's Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kurdistan Region, which killed at least 14, and injured 60 others. 

Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw on Saturday said the widespread took place in 15 cities including Urmia, Oshnovieh, Naqadeh, Bukan, Mahabad, Piranshahr, Rabat, Sardasht, Saqqez, Diwandareh, Mariwan, Sanandaj, Kamiyaran, Rawansar, Shahu, and Ilam.

A Hengaw report said that on Thursday, the Center for the Cooperation of Iranian Kurdistan Parties issued a statement calling on the people of Iranian Kurdistan to go on a general strike on Saturday.

Videos posted by activists show that shop owners in several cities in Iranian Kurdistan closed their shops.

On Wednesday, Iran attacked Kurdish opposition groups with missiles and ‘suicide drones’ into the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani and Erbil provinces, killing at least 14, and injuring 60 others.

Mostly civilians were injured during the attack. Also one pregnant woman Reyha Kenani and her child Wanyar died in the Iranian attack.

Furthermore, for the seventh consecutive day Iranian artillery on Saturday bombed a number of border areas inside the Kurdistan Region amidst widespread anti-government protests in Iran over the death of Jina Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police.

