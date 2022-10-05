Politics

President Barzani, US top envoy to Syria discuss Al-Hol Camp

Barzani and Granger stressed the continued cooperation in the fight against ISIS, which still poses a “real threat”, the press release said.
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) during his meeting with US top envoy to northeast Syria, Nikolas Granger in Erbil, Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed the situation of northeast Syria's Al-Hol Camp with the US top envoy to the country on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Barzani received Nikolas Granger, a top US envoy to northeast Syria, in Erbil, where the officials highlighted the latest political developments in Iraq, Syria, and ISIS threats, a statement from the Kurdish president’s office read. 

The US and Kurdish officials reiterated the importance of the European and regional countries' cooperation in repatriating their citizens from Al-Hol Camp, according to the statement.

The relations between Kurdish parties and components were also discussed by the leaders, it added. Continued dialogue and unity of the Kurdish parties in Syria were emphasized.

Terrorism cannot be defeated by military force only. It also requires educational campaigns through a deepening culture of coexistence and forgiveness to combat its threats, President Barzani told the US delegation.

After ISIS’s territorial defeat in 2019, the families of the terror group were transferred to the Al-Hol camp, which was initially established as a temporary facility. It is run by the Kurdish-led SDF forces as well as a local security agency.

The repatriation of the displaced people to their countries of origin is an issue of major concern for the local Kurdish administration and international humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations. 

