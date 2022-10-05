Iraq green-lights opening Qatari diplomatic mission in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government approved the inauguration of the Qatari Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Tuesday, according to a government statement.

The decision was made during the regular session of the Iraqi Council of Ministers in the capital Baghdad. It was adopted based on the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs' recommendation, per the statement.

The idea of opening a Qatari diplomatic mission in Iraq’s Kurdish region was discussed previously between Kurdish and the Gulf country’s officials on a number of occasions.

In a visit to the Kurdistan Region, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, the Qatari Foreign Minister, highlighted the importance of opening a consulate general in Erbil during his March 2021 visit.

A Qatar mission will “prepare a platform to on the economic and investment opportunities in the region, hoping that relations between Qatar and the region will witness further prosperity and progress."

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in mid-February paid a visit to Doha, where he met with the country’s top officials, including its Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Developing trade and investment ties between Doha and Erbil were on the agenda.

“Our peoples are bound together by more than a common history; we share a longing for peace and stability, and a solemn recognition of our stakes in it,” Prime Minister Barzani said following his meeting with the country’s Emir.