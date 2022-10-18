US Embassy in Syria calls for HTS withdrawal from northern Aleppo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Embassy in Syria on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from northern Aleppo.

"We are alarmed by the recent incursion of HTS, a designated terrorist organization, into northern Aleppo," the US Embassy in Syria said in a tweet. "HTS forces should be withdrawn from the area immediately."

"The U.S. is deeply concerned about recent violence in northwest Syria. All parties should protect civilian lives and property," the US Embassy in Syria added.

The HTS took control of Afrin city on Sept 13 after clashes with rival Turkish-backed rebel groups. Moreover, the HTS took over the strategic area of Kafr Janah on Monday, which is the gateway to Azaz.

However, after pressure from Turkey, HTS handed over areas to Tha-Eroon movement on Monday.

"HTS got a “call” from Turkey authorities to stand down, once it became clear that a push on Azaz was just a matter of time," Syria analyst Charles Lister said in a tweet.

Turkish-backed factions took over Afrin in 2018. The HTS tried to enter Afrin before, but this is the first time they took control of areas inside the Kurdish region.