HTS enters Afrin for first time: SOHR

"Al-Jabha Al-Shamiyyah continues to withdraw from areas under the faction control in the other neighbourhoods of Afrin and Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Fighters of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham who dominate northwest Syria's Idlib province (Photo: AFP)
Kurdistan Afrin SNA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group formerly known as al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra, and Suleiman Shah faction managed to enter Afrin city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reports.

They ireportedly took control of Al-Mahmudiyah neighbourhood, without any clashes, following the withdrawal of Al-Jabha Al-Shamiyyah faction from it to Azaz. This while other Turkish-backed factions remained neutral.

Moreover, SOHR also said "Al-Jabha Al-Shamiyyah continues to withdraw from areas under the faction control in the other neighbourhoods of Afrin and Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) is expected to enter these areas."

The SOHR report said this is the first time HTS has entered Afrin since Turkish-backed factions took over Afrin in 2018.

A source from Afrin told Kurdistan 24 that the HTS fighters entered the Al-Mahmudiyah neighborhood without a fight and passed through the neighborhood and warned the citizens not to leave their homes.

Moreover, there is a great fear among the people of Afrin and everyone stayed in their homes.

 

Clashes erupted between Turkish factions and spread to Afrin after Muhammad Abdullatif, known as Abu Ghannoum, a Syrian opposition activist was assasinated on Friday in Syria’s al-Bab. His pregnant wife was also killed in the attack.

Turkish-controlled areas have also been plagued by regular infighting between groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings and assasinations that have killed civilians.

