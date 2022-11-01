Corruption hinders Iraq’s progress, says UN envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As endemic corruption cripples Iraq’s development, some political parties take the opportunity to benefit from it, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said on Tuesday.

The remarks by the UN diplomat came during her participation at the annual forum organized by the Middle East Research Center (MERI) in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil. She was joined by Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Qubad Talabani in the panel titled The Challenge of Governance and Reform in Iraq and the KRI.

Since Iraqi political parties pay no attention to peoples’ interests, the current governance system in the country requires complete reform, she said.

“In the absence of domestic strength, you kind of invite others to use your territory for different power competitions,” the diplomat said, condemning the constant violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by the neighboring countries.

During the past 17 years the federal system has not been fully implemented, she said, adding her mission is to serve the Iraqi people not to rule them.

The UN official also hoped that the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad to be resolved soon, adding the newly elected Iraqi President Latif Rasheed can play a “pivotal role” in this regard.