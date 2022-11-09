Politics

Bodies of Kurdish migrants drowned near Algeria return to Kobani

The bodies of nine Kurdish migrants from Kobani who drowned on the shores of Algeria attempting to reach Europe have arrived in Manbij.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The bodies of nine Kurdish migrants from Kobani who drowned near Algeria returned to Syria (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The bodies of nine Kurdish migrants from Kobani who drowned on the shores of Algeria attempting to reach Europe have arrived in Manbij and will be transferred to Kobani.

The bodies first arrived in Lebanon and were later handed over to the Syrian Red Crescent at the Lebanese-Syrian border. From there, they were taken to Aleppo and then to Manbij with ambualnces.

On October 3, 2022, two boats sank who were attempting to cross to Spain from Algeria. During the accident many migrants and refugees drowned, including 12 Kurds from Kobani in Western Kurdistan (northeast Syria).

Mazloum Abdi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a tweet on Tuesday called on the international community to improve the lives of people in Rojava that are suffering from economic harshhip and Turkish attacks.

Moreover, he said they will attempt to prevent such tragedies in the future and stop smuggling networks.

