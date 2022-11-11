PM Masrour Barzani welcomes Luxembourg parliament recognition of Yezidi genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday welcomed the decision by the Luxembourg Parliament to formally recognize the Yezidi genocide.

As we mourn as a nation still for what was lost during the recent ferman, we’ll strengthen our efforts to reunite every Yazidi with their community and bring perpetrators to justice; support displaced families, and continue to call for the normalization of Sinjar. #YazidiGenocide — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 11, 2022

"Yesterday, the Luxembourg Parliament recognized ISIS crimes against the Yazidis as genocide. I strongly welcome this decision," he said.

"This declaration helps bring a greater sense of accountability for a community longing for security and the return of their ancestral homeland."

"As we mourn as a nation still for what was lost during the recent ferman, we’ll strengthen our efforts to reunite every Yazidi with their community and bring perpetrators to justice; support displaced families, and continue to call for the normalization of Sinjar," he added.

Read More: Luxembourg parliament formally recognizes Yezidi genocide

The formal recognition of the Yezidi genocide was passed by the unanimous vote in the Luxembourg parliament on 9 November 2022.

ISIS carried out a genocide against members of the Yezidis (Ezidi) religious minority in August 2014.

Moreover, ISIS militants subjected women and girls to sexual slavery, kidnapped children, forced religious conversions, executed scores of men, and abused, sold, and trafficked women across areas they controlled in Iraq and Syria.

Until now many Yezidi women remain missing.