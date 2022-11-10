Luxembourg parliament formally recognizes Yezidi genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Luxembourg Parliament on Wednesday formally recognized the Yezidi genocide, the Yezidi rights' organization Yazda said in a statement on Thursday.

"The formal recognition of the Yazidi genocide was passed by unanimous vote today on 9 November 2022, and represents an important step forward in justice and accountability efforts for the Yazdi community," the Yezdi rights organization Yazda said in a statement.

"We extend our immense gratitude to the Luxembourg Government and Parliament for their continued support of the Yazidi community and their efforts to address the human rights violations committed by Da’esh (ISIS)," Yazda added.

The United Nations team investigating atrocities in Iraq announced last year said it has found “clear and compelling evidence” that ISIS fighters carried out a genocide against the Yezidi minority in 2014.

Read More: UN experts: ISIS committed genocide against Yezidis

Yazda said that several motions have been adopted due to their lobbying work by the British House of Commons, US Congress, the French National Assembly, the European Parliament, the Canadian House of Commons, the Australian Parliament, the Scottish Parliament, the Armenian Parliament, the Portuguese Parliament, the Dutch Parliament, the Belgium Parliament, the EU Parliament and the European Council recognizing the Yezidi genocide.

President Nechirvan Barzani in a ceremony held in Semeli district of Duhok in August to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the genocide of the Yezidis said it is "appreciated that the Kurdistan Parliament has recognized the Shingal massacre as genocide."

"Also, it is appreciated that the ‘law to support the Yezidi liberated women and minorities’ was passed in Iraqi parliament."

"There are efforts around the world to help recognize the Shingal tragedy as genocide. These are great steps to protect the Yezidis. But the law to support the liberated Yezidi women has not been fully implemented, and the condition of the displaced Yezidis in the camps is dire," he concluded.