PM Masrour Barzani praises passage of education bill

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani on Tuesday praised today’s passage of the Education and Learning Bill by the Kurdistan parliament.

Education is the foundation of any just, prosperous, and open society. Our future depends on it. That’s why we’ve prioritized education in this cabinet. pic.twitter.com/nu3rvYGfLu — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 15, 2022

"I know our schools need more funding, our teachers more support, and graduates more jobs," he tweeted.

"We must also better serve children with special needs. But Kurdistan's future also requires the growing skills of a global, competitive economy."

He also added that this "moves us closer to making that possible; it lays out a national strategy for quality education for everybody."

He also congratulate everyone involved, including the Education Minister and his team, "the Parliament leadership, educators, and academics behind this national effort."

"Education is the foundation of any just, prosperous, and open society. Our future depends on it. That’s why we’ve prioritized education in this cabinet," he concluded.