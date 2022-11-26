Four Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdistan Region: Turkey’s Defence Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense announced on Saturday that four Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were injured in Kurdistan Region within the framework of Operation Claw-Lock against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

One of the soldiers killed due to the lightning strike and the other succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the attack by PKK.

Moreover, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced in a statement on Friday that two Turkish soldiers and one lieutenant were killed in the Zap region while attacked by PKK fighters.

On April 18, 2022, the Turkish Armed Forces launched a land and air operation against PKK bases in the Zap, Mateen, and Avaşin regions, which resulted in the killing of 90 Turkish soldiers so far.

Read More: Turkish planes target Syria's al-Hol camp: SDF

Turkish warplanes on Wednesday launched an attack on the al-Hol camp and the vicinity of the Jerkin prison in Qamishlo, which holds hundreds of ISIS prisoners. Eight SDF fighters killed in the attack.