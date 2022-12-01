Iranian-Kurdish player transfers to Dalkurd

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian Kurdish football player Fardin Rabet will be playing in the Sweden-based Kurdish soccer team, Dalkurd, from now, the athlete told Kurdistan 24.

The 21-year-old player has moved from the Iranian Esteghlal football club to the Kurdish team.

The defender’s contract term with Dalkurd is for two years, Rabet told Kurdistan 24.

The player is from the Kurdish-majority city of Piranshahr in West Azerbaijan province. He has played with Esteghlal for a number of years.

Initially based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.

Since 2020, Dalkurd FF has been playing their home games in Studenternas IP in a city called Uppsala since the one in Borlänge did not have the high standards required for a football pitch.

The team’s colors symbolize Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.

Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the top ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.

However, after poor results in Sweden’s top division since 2018, they were relegated to Superettan and later relegated to Swedish’s third-level league Ettan.