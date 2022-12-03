Politics

Archbishop hails KRG support for UN probe into ISIS atrocities against Christians

The crimes, the report presented to the UN Security Council, included enslavement, forced conversion, and the destruction of the component’s religious and cultural sites.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraq Iraq Bashir Matti Warda Chaldean Krg UN

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top clergyman on Friday praised the support that Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has thrown behind the recent United Nations report on the so-called Islamic State’s atrocities committed against Christians in Iraq.

The UN investigative body into the crimes of ISIS, known as UNITAD, on Thursday published a 26-page report, detailing the evidence that shows the crimes against humanity committed by the terror group against the shrinking population of Christians in Iraq during its three-year reign.

The crimes, the report presented to the UN Security Council, included enslavement, forced conversion, and the destruction of the component’s religious and cultural sites.

“Without the help that came from the government of Kurdistan would never be shown to the world,” the Erbil-based Chaldean Archbishop Bashar Matti Warda said in an interview with Kurdistan 24.

Warda hoped the new report would give the Christian parties and the KRG more power and support to further investigate the atrocities.

Around 2,000 Christians have fled Nineveh Plains following the ISIS takeover of the area, which was highly occupied by the members of the religious group, according to Warda, describing the report’s publishing as a “very important step”.

The Kurdish government has maintained the position to raise the international community’s awareness of the atrocities committed by the terror group that was defeated by the Iraqi and Peshmerga forces in 2017.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive