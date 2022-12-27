KRG’s Ministry of Interior to curb illegal gun ownership in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Anyone who has an illegal firearm in the Kurdistan Region should visit the nearest police station after the New Year holiday to register their weapons, according to the statement from the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Only members of the security forces are allowed to carry weapons, the statement reads.

The registration of weapons is the first step in the implementation of the Weapons Law No. 2 of 2022, which sets a one-year period for the registering of unlicensed weapons, the statement added.

If citizen registers unlicensed weapon, it will not be confiscated by the government, however it will be taken away and registered in his/her name, per the statement.