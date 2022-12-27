Security

KRG’s Ministry of Interior to curb illegal gun ownership in the Kurdistan Region

The headquarter of the Ministry of Interior of Kurdistan Regional Government. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Anyone who has an illegal firearm in the Kurdistan Region should visit the nearest police station after the New Year holiday to register their weapons, according to the statement from the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The registration of weapons is the first step in the implementation of the Weapons Law No. 2 of 2022, which sets a one-year period for the registering of unlicensed weapons, the statement added.

If citizen registers unlicensed weapon, it will not be confiscated by the government, however it will be taken away and registered in his/her name, per the statement.

