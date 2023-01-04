US is not going anywhere: US Consul General in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Consul General in Erbil, Irvin Hicks Jr., on Wednesday held a press conference with several Kurdish media outlets to address the issues of the region.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Peshmerga and US forces, building the largest US consulate in the world in Erbil, and the ongoing support of the United States to the Kurdistan Region were addressed in the conference.

“We’re in the process of building an 800-million-dollar US consulate, it will be the largest US consulate in the world,” US Consul General responded to Kurdistan24’s correspondent Shayma Bayiz.

“We welcomed the continued operations with the Peshmerga to ensure an effective response and also to protect the citizens of IKR [Iraqi Kurdistan Region] and Iraq in general,” he added.

He reiterated that the US is going to have VIP visits in 2023 as they had before, and noted that this engagement is coming from “the State Department, Department of Defense, members of Congress and other US government agencies.”

“So, between the senior level visits, the MOU with the Peshmerga, and the 800-million-dollar consulate, we’re making a clear statement: the United States of America is not going anywhere,” the Consul confirmed.

In September, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States on continuing assistance to the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

