Kurdistan Region President Welcomes Trump’s Appointment of Mark Savaya as U.S. Special Envoy to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday welcomed the appointment of Mark Savaya as United States Special Envoy to Iraq by President Donald Trump.

In a post on social media platform X, President Nechirvan Barzani said the appointment highlights the “strategic importance of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in advancing our shared interests and regional stability.”

U.S. President Trump has appointed Savaya, a Detroit-based entrepreneur of Chaldean-Iraqi heritage, as his new Special Envoy to Iraq — a move that blends domestic political strategy with Middle Eastern diplomacy. The appointment, announced via Trump’s Truth Social platform, drew praise from Kurdish and Iraqi leaders, including veteran statesman Hoshyar Zebari, who hailed it as a “bold decision” aimed at restoring Iraq’s sovereignty and curbing militia influence.

Savaya, celebrated by Trump for his role in securing strong Muslim-American support in Michigan, pledged to strengthen U.S.–Iraq relations. His appointment also resonated among the Christian and Kurdish communities, with Kurdistan Region Minister Ano Jawhar Abdoka calling it a “source of pride” and a sign of trust in the Chaldean people’s contribution to peace and coexistence.

Savaya’s selection marks a strategic shift in Washington’s approach to Iraq, emphasizing personal loyalty, cultural ties, and business acumen over traditional diplomacy. His appointment follows Trump’s high-profile peace accord between Israel and Hamas, signaling renewed U.S. focus on Iraq as a key front in the region’s power balance. For allies such as the Kurdistan Region and reformist factions in Baghdad, Savaya’s background and mandate align with efforts to combat corruption and reduce Iranian influence.

However, Iran-aligned groups are expected to view him as a threat to their dominance. Given his entrepreneurial background and close ties to Trump, Savaya is expected to pursue a “deal-making” approach that prioritizes economic engagement and energy cooperation as tools to advance both American and Iraqi stability.