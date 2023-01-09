Two ISIS cells were disrupted in Erbil: Kurdistan Region Security Council

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Security Council on Monday announced the disruption of two Islamic State (ISIS) cells that were planning attacks in Erbil during the New Year holiday.

In December, the General Directorate of the Counter-Terrorism unit in coordination with the Asayish (Security) Directorate of Erbil disrupted two ISIS cells, according to the announcement.

The two networks consisted of four people who were planning to launch attacks before New Year's Eve, under the direction of ISIS leadership, the announcement added.

The first cell was headed by Hamza Ayad Ahmed, known as Sayyaf al-Quraishi, and Muhajir Ahmed Azawi, known as Abu Jaafar, per the announcement.

Al-Quraishi was arrested on December 23, 2022. He and Abi Jaafar were planning to blow themselves up with an explosive belt in front of the main gate of the General Directorate for Combating Terrorism.

The first cell was also planning to detonate a car through a remote-control device in front of the Asayish headquarters in the Ankawa district in Erbil.

The second network was headed by Musa Ismail Alwan Ismail, known as Yakub, and M.A.H, who previously resided at the Al Hol camp in Syria.

M.A.H. participated in the assassinations of many people in the camp itself. Under the direction of ISIS leaders, these two suspects came to Erbil in 2022 to carry out attacks.

Later Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani tweeted about the operation of the Kurdistan Region Security Council.

“Our counter terrorism department successfully disrupted two ISIS bombing plots in our capital, Erbil, during the New Year celebrations. Four ISIS members, including two from Al Hol camp in Syria, have been arrested,” Barzani wrote.

“This is another example of the outstanding work our security and intelligence services do to keep us all safe and disrupt global terrorism. I thank them on behalf of the government for their tireless efforts,” he added.