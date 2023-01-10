Former Vice-President of the European Parliament comments on taking new actions against Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Alejo Vidal-Quadras Roca, Former Vice-President of the European Parliament, on Tuesday held a press conference about recent protests in Iran, and responded to questions from Kurdistan 24 correspondent, Barzan Hassan.

The conference that took place in Brussels was attended by a number of European parliamentarians and prominent officials.

The former Vice-President of the European Parliament told Kurdistan24’s correspondent that it’s time to close Iranian embassies in European countries and withdraw all their ambassadors and consulates in Iran, as well as reinforcing the financial sanctions against the Iranian regime.

Mahsa (Zhina) Amini (22 years old), originally from Saqqez in the Kurdistan province, traveled to Tehran with her family to visit relatives and friends.

According to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for having worn the hijab “inappropriately” and was severely beaten by the morality police on the way to a detention facility.

She later died at the intensive care unit at Kasra Hospital in Tehran on Sept. 16, sparking wide outrage and protests in Iran.

Human rights groups say that more than 500 people have been killed since the spark of the protests in Iran.