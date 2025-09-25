Marco Rubio Welcomes Tripartite Agreement on Kurdistan Region Oil Exports

Also, in a statement on the social media platform X, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the tripartite agreement is the “result of tireless efforts and months of negotiation by teams on all sides.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Marco Rubio, United States Secretary of State, on Thursday, in a post on X, tripartite agreement between the Iraqi government Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and international companies to reopen the Iraq-Turkey pipeline.

We welcome the announcement that the Government of Iraq has reached an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government and international companies to reopen the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline. This deal, facilitated by the United States, will bring tangible benefits for both Americans… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 25, 2025

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani announced a breakthrough agreement that will allow crude oil exports from the Kurdistan Region to resume through the Iraq–Turkey pipeline.

Meanwhile, the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources announced that oil exports from the Kurdistan Region will resume within the next 48 hours.

The agreement follows months of complex negotiations after oil exports from the Kurdistan Region were halted in March 2023, when an international arbitration ruling required Baghdad’s approval for shipments through the Ceyhan pipeline. The stoppage cut off a vital revenue source for both governments, exacerbating fiscal pressures and limiting Iraq’s influence on global energy markets.

The resumption of oil exports is expected to ease economic pressures, attract new investment, and reaffirm Iraq’s role as a reliable supplier in international energy markets.