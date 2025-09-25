APIKUR Welcomes Agreement to Resume Oil Exports Through Iraq–Turkey Pipeline

“The resumption of oil exports benefits all Iraqis and strengthens global energy markets,” APIKUR said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) on Thursday welcomed the interim tripartite and lifting agreements that pave the way for the resumption of oil exports through the Iraq– Turkey pipeline.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, APIKUR commended both Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani for their leadership and commitment in reaching the deal, describing it as a significant step forward for the energy sector.

“The resumption of oil exports benefits all Iraqis and strengthens global energy markets,” APIKUR said.

The association emphasized that the interim agreements not only allow exports to restart in the coming days but also provide a framework for longer-term arrangements between the parties. “We anticipate exports will resume within a few days,” the statement added.

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani announced a breakthrough agreement that will allow crude oil exports from the Kurdistan Region to resume through the Iraq–Turkey pipeline.

Also, in a statement on the social media platform X, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Barzani said the tripartite agreement is the “result of tireless efforts and months of negotiation by teams on all sides.”

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Natural Resources announced that oil exports from the Kurdistan Region will resume within the next 48 hours.

The agreement follows months of complex negotiations after oil exports from the Kurdistan Region were halted in March 2023, when an international arbitration ruling required Baghdad’s approval for shipments through the Ceyhan pipeline. The stoppage cut off a vital revenue source for both governments, exacerbating fiscal pressures and limiting Iraq’s influence on global energy markets.

The resumption of oil exports is expected to ease economic pressures, attract new investment, and reaffirm Iraq’s role as a reliable supplier in international energy markets.