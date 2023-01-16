Turkey carries out sixth drone strike in 2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike targeted a military vehicle with two missiles in the area between Kari Mozan and Qarkob villages, southeast of Amuda in northern Al-Hasakah, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

Within only three weeks of the new year, Turkey has already carried out six drone attacks, killing one civilian and three fighters, the SOHR report added

Five of the attacks were carried out in the Hasakah governorate, while one attack was carried out in the Raqqa governorate.

Turkey continues to threaten a new ground offensive in Syria.

On Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin, said that "a ground operation is possible any time.”