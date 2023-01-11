Security

Turkish drone hits car on Hasakah-Qamishlo road

The injured people were taken to a hospital in Al-Qamishli city for treatment.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A car in northern Syria was struck by a Turkish drone on Wednesday (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan 24).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Wednesday hit a car on the M4 highway between the cities of Al-Hasakah and Al-Qamishlo, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

The SOHR reported that this is the fourth Turkish drone attack in Syria this month, resulting in the death of one civilian, and three fighters. 

Turkey continues to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria in 2023.

