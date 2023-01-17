‘No excuses acceptable’ to postpone elections, says KDP’s Leader 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections should be held in 2023 and “no excuses are acceptable” to postpone the process,” the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said on Tuesday.

The remarks were made during Barzani’s meeting with White House Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, and a senior US delegation in Erbil.

While asking for a “fraud-free election” on time this year, Barzani said that “no excuses are acceptable” to postpone the process that Kurdish lawmakers have already delayed by a year, the statement added.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday similarly called for holding elections and expressed his cabinet’s readiness to provide anything necessary to move the process forward.

KDP President Barzani discussed bilateral relations between Erbil and Washington as well as recent developments between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government.

Speaking on the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region, the KDP leader stressed the importance of maintaining good coordination among the Kurdish parties to overcome any challenges and support the Kurdish government.

The US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, Amos Hochstein, also attended the meeting and discussed the role that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region can play in overcoming the challenges of the global energy market, according to the statement.

The US delegation met with tje Kurdistan Region President in Erbil following its meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani earlier on Monday.